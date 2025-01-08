x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
View all stories
Home > Politics

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills

Published on January 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has made it clear that illegal constructions in Hyderabad will not be tolerated. During a recent visit to Jubilee Hills, he warned that strict action will be taken against encroachers. The government is also planning to issue orders to file cases against those involved in illegal land grabs.

Commissioner Ranganath, along with his team, spent two hours inspecting areas like Nandagiri Hills, Huda Enclave Colony, and Gurubrahmanagar Basti. He reviewed 25 acres of government land that has been illegally occupied. Local residents complained that some individuals have taken over land originally allotted by the government in 2011 for double-bedroom houses for the poor. They also highlighted that a park adjacent to the basti has been encroached upon.

Commissioner Ranganath assured residents that the 25-acre land would be secured. He promised to address the issue of constructing houses for the poor on the allotted land by bringing it to the attention of the local MLA and the government. He also announced plans to conduct a survey to identify encroachments and protect the park area.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined Commissioner Ranganath during the inspection. He assured that if needed, he would take responsibility for building proper houses for the poor on the government land. He also pledged full support for any decisions taken by HYDRA to remove illegal constructions.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that a detailed survey of the 25-acre land will be conducted before taking further action. He stated that all responsible parties would be called to the office for verification of documents. He also assured residents that the issue would be resolved with the help of HMDA, GHMC commissioners, and the Hyderabad Collector to ensure justice for the poor.

Next Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale Previous Updates on Samantha’s Next
else

TRENDING

image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

Latest

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

Most Read

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Tour Day 2: Focus on Jobs, Income, and Public Service

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family