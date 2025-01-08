HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has made it clear that illegal constructions in Hyderabad will not be tolerated. During a recent visit to Jubilee Hills, he warned that strict action will be taken against encroachers. The government is also planning to issue orders to file cases against those involved in illegal land grabs.

Commissioner Ranganath, along with his team, spent two hours inspecting areas like Nandagiri Hills, Huda Enclave Colony, and Gurubrahmanagar Basti. He reviewed 25 acres of government land that has been illegally occupied. Local residents complained that some individuals have taken over land originally allotted by the government in 2011 for double-bedroom houses for the poor. They also highlighted that a park adjacent to the basti has been encroached upon.

Commissioner Ranganath assured residents that the 25-acre land would be secured. He promised to address the issue of constructing houses for the poor on the allotted land by bringing it to the attention of the local MLA and the government. He also announced plans to conduct a survey to identify encroachments and protect the park area.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined Commissioner Ranganath during the inspection. He assured that if needed, he would take responsibility for building proper houses for the poor on the government land. He also pledged full support for any decisions taken by HYDRA to remove illegal constructions.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that a detailed survey of the 25-acre land will be conducted before taking further action. He stated that all responsible parties would be called to the office for verification of documents. He also assured residents that the issue would be resolved with the help of HMDA, GHMC commissioners, and the Hyderabad Collector to ensure justice for the poor.