Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Home > Movie News

Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

The action-packed film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive hit since its worldwide release on December 5, 2024. Starring renowned actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the movie has set box office records. The producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have announced that a remastered version will hit theaters on January 11, 2025. This updated version will include an additional 20 minutes of footage, aiming to attract both new and returning moviegoers. “#Pushpa2Reloaded from JAN 11th in cinemas” posted Mythri Movie Makers on their official social media page.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest hit of the nation in 2024. The makers have promoted the film aggressively and they made sure that the OTT release is not before 56 days from the theatrical release date. Pushpa 2: The Rule has created new benchmarks in the North Indian belt. Pushpa 2: The Rule is also a profitable film for the makers.

Next Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy Previous Ajith's Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
