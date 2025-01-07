Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai to take part in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race, also known as the 24H Dubai 2025. During the practice session for the six-hour endurance test, Ajith’s car crashed into the barriers just before the session ended. Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, and he was set to compete in the race with three other teammates – Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Fabian Duffieux became the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year. A video released by his team shows Ajith’s car spinning seven times after the crash. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance. Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, shared that Ajith is unharmed and was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when the incident occurred. Ajith is known for his passion for driving and racing, and he had been practicing with his team for the upcoming race.

Ajith was nearing the end of his six-hour shift in the relay race. This upcoming event would have been the first time Ajith Kumar’s racing company participated in an endurance competition. The actor has plans for two new releases this year and both the films are in the final stages of shoot.