x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
image
Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet
image
Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai to take part in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race, also known as the 24H Dubai 2025. During the practice session for the six-hour endurance test, Ajith’s car crashed into the barriers just before the session ended. Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, and he was set to compete in the race with three other teammates – Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Fabian Duffieux became the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year. A video released by his team shows Ajith’s car spinning seven times after the crash. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance. Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, shared that Ajith is unharmed and was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when the incident occurred. Ajith is known for his passion for driving and racing, and he had been practicing with his team for the upcoming race.

Ajith was nearing the end of his six-hour shift in the relay race. This upcoming event would have been the first time Ajith Kumar’s racing company participated in an endurance competition. The actor has plans for two new releases this year and both the films are in the final stages of shoot.

Next Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon Previous Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured

Latest

image
Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
image
Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet
image
Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Tour Day 2: Focus on Jobs, Income, and Public Service
image
Raja Singh warns Revanth Reddy on Goondaism
image
Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family