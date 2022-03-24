Bollywood Superstar in Prabhas’ Next?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently holidaying in Spain and he is expected to return back to the country this weekend. The actor will resume the shoot of Salaar and he is keen to complete the shoot by the end of April. Prabhas also signed a film in the direction of Maruthi and the film is expected to be shot in two quick schedules. Most of the shoot happens in a house and a lavish house set is constructed in the Aluminium Factory. The shoot is expected to commence in May.

Bollywood Superstar Boman Irani is expected to play an important and crucial role in the film. There are talks that Boman Irani will be seen as a ghost in the film. Maruthi scored a super hit in the past with Prema Katha Chitram in the past which is a horror comedy. His film with Prabhas too will be a horror comedy. Rashi Khanna, Malavika Mohanan and Sree Leela will be seen as the leading ladies. DVV Entertainment are the producers. The film will release soon.