Rs 42 Cr for Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati is done with the shoot of Virata Parvam long ago and the film is yet to hit the screens. Venu Udugula is the director and SLV Cinemas, Suresh Productions are the producers. There are lot of speculations about the film’s release but nothing was finalized. Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati are keen on a theatrical release but the release chart is full for the next six months. There is a massive OTT deal for the film and Rs 42 crores is the price quoted.

The satellite rights will fetch Rs 8 crores and the makers will make Rs 50 crores comfortably without any risk if they head for a direct digital release. The talks are going on for now and an announcement is awaited in a week. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in this social drama. Rana Daggubati will be seen in the role of a naxalite and Nandita Das, Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen in other important roles.