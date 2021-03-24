Bollywood Superstar tested positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood top actor and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is diagnosed with coronavirus and the actor went into self-quarantine. Aamir Khan decided to stay away from social media for some time and his spokesperson announced the news officially. Aamir Khan is doing fine and is following all the protocols. He took up quarantine in his Bandra residence. There are talks that Aamir Khan along with Kiara Advani are shooting for a commercial. The actress too will take up a coronavirus test after Aamir is tested positive.

Aamir Khan is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha that will release this year. Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aryan are tested positive for coronavirus.