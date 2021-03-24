Telangana government issues a clarity on the closure of Theatres

With the spread of coronavirus increasing across the country, the Centre urged the people to be extra cautious. There are discussions and debates going on among the filmmakers and the actors about the second wave of coronavirus and if the government imposes restrictions on the occupancy of the theatres. Some of the enthusiastic media platforms carried the news that the Telangana government announced the closure of theatres in the state.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav issued a clarification saying that the government will not shut down the theatres in the state. He also said that there is no proposal to restrict the theatre occupancy to 50 percent. This is a relief for Telugu film industry for now but we have to wait to see what happens if the cases in the Telugu states continue to rise in the coming weeks. Tollywood is gearing up for the biggest bet in this summer and a series of movies are hitting the screens in April and May.