Prabhas’ Adipurush look loading

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama in Adipurush which is the adaptation of Ramayana. Om Raut is directing this mythological drama and the shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai. The makers are in plans to release the look of Prabhas as Rama on April 21st on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Ravana in the movie. The entire shooting portions of the film will be completed this year. A massive budget is allocated for the VFX work of Adipurush.

The film is announced for August 2022 release and is produced by T Series and Retrophiles. Prabhas as of now is juggling between the sets of Adipurush and Salaar. The shoots of both these projects will be completed this year and he will commence the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s film by the end of this year.