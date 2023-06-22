Bollywood Superstar’s Cameo in War 2

It is almost official that Hrithik Roshan and NTR will be seen in the lead roles in the second installment of War. Ayan Mukerji is on board to direct this high-voltage actioner and Yash Raj Films is ready to shell out big money on the project. The pre-production work of the project is happening at a faster note and the shooting portions will kick-start by the end of this year. Going with the latest update, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to play a cameo in this action entertainer.

An official confirmation is expected soon. There are also rumors that John Abraham will be seen in a crucial role. Kiara Advani is confirmed for the role of the leading lady. War 2 will be shot extensively in several European countries and the action episodes are the expected highlights. There are strong speculations that NTR will be seen in a role with negative shades. Both Hrithik Roshan and NTR are thrilled to join the sets of War 2.

