Pawan Kalyan lauds Prabhas and Mahesh Babu

Pawan Kalyan shifted his focus towards politics after he juggled between the sets of his upcoming films for over three months. The actor is touring across the coastal districts of AP. During his last night’s speech, Pawan Kalyan called Prabhas and Mahesh Babu bigger stars than him. He said that they are taking a bigger remuneration than him and are widely popular. His bold statement praising his co-stars is winning the hearts.

“Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are bigger stars than me. They are taking bigger remuneration than me. Ram Charan and NTR emerged as Global stars after the release of RRR. I am not popular in other states and nations, but they are widely popular. I have no ego to admit this” told Pawan Kalyan during his public speech in Mummidivaram. Pawan Kalyan took a small break from film shoots and he is expected to resume them in August.