Vijay’s Furious look from Leo Unveiled

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday today and his fans are rejoicing all over. The first look poster of his upcoming film Leo is released on the ocassion. Vijay looks furious in the poster and he is completely in action mood. The poster is released at 12 AM on June 22nd. Sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj is helming this action entertainer and Trisha is the leading lady. Gautam Vasudev Menon and Mysskin will be seen in other prominent roles. Seven Screen Studios are producing Leo and the film will head for a pan-Indian release during Dasara holiday season this year.

