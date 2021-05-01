Botsa ultimate logic on ‘work from home’ demand

YCP’s most confusing minister Botsa Satyanarayana has given full clarity on one issue that is burning in Andhra Pradesh as of now. He has clearly clarified that ‘work from home’ is a concept that is meant for the IT industry. Only software professionals would be able to ‘work from home’ but not others. It is all the more difficult and impossible for the Government employees as they have to make themselves available in the field level.

Botsa’s clarification has come amidst the rising chorus from the employees’ associations from all over the State for giving them ‘work from home’ facility. Over 8 employees have died after getting infected with Covid at the State Secretariat in Amaravati Capital City. Several employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have also succumbed. Hundreds of employees in different wings of the Government fell ill with the infections.

The Opposition leaders including Chandrababu Naidu have joined chorus demanding ‘work from home’ for the Government employees. Botsa asked Naidu not to confuse the employees with illogical arguments. The Minister told the IT-savvy former Chief Minister that what is possible in the IT industry would not be possible in the Government sector. The Government employees would have to be accessible to the people to provide various services.