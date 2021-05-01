Rana Daggubati’s supernatural actioner coming

Rana Daggubati is one actor who is keen on picking up interesting scripts rather than commercial capers. The youngster completed a bunch of projects and has enough in the pipeline. The talented actor is also in talks with digital giants like Netflix to produce content-driven projects in the coming years. Rana Daggubati is in talks with Gruham fame Milind Rau from more than a year and a half and the project got finalized recently. Rana essays the role of a cop in this supernatural action thriller which will roll soon.

Rana Daggubati will complete his portions of the shoot for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake along with Pawan Kalyan after which he will start Milind Rau’s project. The film will be made as a pan Indian project and veteran producer Achanta Gopinath will produce this film. More details about the project will be announced officially very soon.