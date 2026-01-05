x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous

Published on January 5, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?
image
Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous

2026 is here and a lot of biggies are lined up for Sankranthi release. Several small films tested their luck during the New Year weekend and all the films ended up as failures. The New Year weekend has been disastrous with no audience showing interest in the new releases. Sree Nandu’s Psych Siddartha backed by Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati generated interest but the film witnessed poor openings and the word of mouth has been disastrous. The film will struggle to recover the digital expenses.

Madham, Vana Veera, 45 and others released over the weekend and they fell flat. Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala remained decent over the weekend and the film witnessed good footfalls. Rest of the old releases struggled at the box-office. Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been decent in the cities on Saturday and Sunday. Avatar and Anaconda had no audience. On the whole, it is a disastrous start to the New Year for Telugu cinema.

Next AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation Previous Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?

Latest

image
Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous
image
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?
image
Indian Woman Found Murdered in Maryland, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted for Killing

Most Read

image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress
image
Why the United States and Venezuela Fell Into Conflict

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy