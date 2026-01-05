Box-office: New Year Weekend is Disastrous

2026 is here and a lot of biggies are lined up for Sankranthi release. Several small films tested their luck during the New Year weekend and all the films ended up as failures. The New Year weekend has been disastrous with no audience showing interest in the new releases. Sree Nandu’s Psych Siddartha backed by Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati generated interest but the film witnessed poor openings and the word of mouth has been disastrous. The film will struggle to recover the digital expenses.

Madham, Vana Veera, 45 and others released over the weekend and they fell flat. Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala remained decent over the weekend and the film witnessed good footfalls. Rest of the old releases struggled at the box-office. Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been decent in the cities on Saturday and Sunday. Avatar and Anaconda had no audience. On the whole, it is a disastrous start to the New Year for Telugu cinema.