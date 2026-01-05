x
Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?

Published on January 5, 2026 by nymisha

Why is Bhagavanth Kesari Trending on Prime Video?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s social drama Bhagavanth Kesari released in 2023 and the film is available for streaming on Prime Video. Tamil actor Vijay has acquired the remake rights of the film for a fancy price and made it as Jana Nayagan, the last film of the actor before he makes his full-time political entry. After the trailer of Jana Nayagan is out, Bhagavanth Kesari is trending on the top slot on Prime Video in the category of Drama Films. There are comparisons drawn by the audience after the trailer of Jana Nayagan was released. The team of Jana Nayagan was trolled for copying some of the scenes without making any changes.

Though there are changes done for Jana Nayagan, there is a debate on social media about the similarities. Jana Nayagan comes with a political touch and there are many political dialogues considering the political entry of Vijay. But the theme and the plot of Jana Nayagan remains the same. After the trailer was out, several audience have been watching Bhagavanth Kesari on OTT and the film reached the top slot and is trending over the weekend.

Vijay’s film has brought Bhagavanth Kesari back to the trending slot. Bhagavanth Kesari received the National award as the Best Telugu Film at the 71st National Film Awards. Anil Ravipudi directed this mass entertainer which also delivered a strong social message.

