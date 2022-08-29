Box-Office: Past releases dominate Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is the biggest release of the season for Indian cinema. The film had a pan-Indian release on Thursday and the poor word of mouth had a huge impact on the box-office numbers. The weekend numbers are pathetic and the film failed to report decent footfalls. In the Telugu states, past releases Karthikeya 2 and Sita Ramam had one more fantastic weekend. The films ran with packed houses and dominated the new release Liger.

Sita Ramam was top class in the cities and Karthikeya 2 dominated in all the centres. Liger turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the whole team. The film also underperformed in North India. For the first time, Puri Jagannadh was badly trolled for his poor writing and direction. Though Vijay Deverakonda’s efforts were appreciated, he is targeted because of the poor script selection. Karthikeya 2 and Sita Ramam had a fantastic weekend at the box-office. Kalyanram’s Bimbisara was decent over the weekend.