Why is #BoycottBrahmastra Trending?

The new Boycott trend created a huge impact across the circles of Bollywood. Films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are badly impacted and the films failed to report minimum footfalls. The next target of Bollywood is Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra has been trending from the past few weeks. The Boycott gang is posting lakhs of tweets on Twitter and this is worrying the team which is promoting the film all over.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Don’t like me, Don’t watch me’ remark added fuel for #BoycottBrahmastra. The past videos of Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are going viral. In an episode of KBC, Amitabh reportedly called ghoonghat and he is called a Hinduphobic. Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview revealed about him of being a big beef guy. The netizens argue that a beef eater cannot play the role of Shiva in Brahmastra. The nepotism topic has been trending across the circles of Bollywood since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are trolled for the same. Netizens have pledged not to support the nepo-kids.