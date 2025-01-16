x
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot

The upcoming entertainer Brahma Anandam stars Padmasri awardee Brahmanandam and his son Raja Goutham in lead roles. The film is being directed by debutant RVS Nikhil, The film glimpse, chartbuster song raised curiosity on the film. Today, makers dropped the entertaining teaser. The teaser opens with Raja Goutham’s intro as Brahma Anandam. He’s a hopeless youngster who always depends on his friend, played by Vennela Kishore. Despite his earnest efforts to earn money, his endeavours prove fruitless.

In the voiceover, he projects himself as a good, helpful, and naive person, but Vennela Kishore’s frustration with him reveals his nature, which makes it more hilarious. Under these circumstances, actor Brahmanandam, who plays the role of grandfather to Raja Goutham, arrives in an orthodox look. He is the problem and solution in Raja Goutham’s life. The teaser is hilarious and also surprises with beautiful and emotional moments that will charm every heart. With a cute love story, fun friendship moments, and emotional drama between grandson and grandfather, the Brahma Anandam teaser promises a beautiful entertainer.

The film also stars Aishwarya Holakkal, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Prabhakar, Divija Prabhakar, Dayanand Reddy and others in key roles. Rahul Yadav Nakka, known for films like Malli Raava, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Masooda, is the producer for the film, bankrolling it under Swadharm Entertainments.

