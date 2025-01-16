x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage

BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao is stuck in the web of cases and he is running from pillar to post in Formula E Racing cases. But these cases does not seem to suppress his energy and enthusiasm. A smart politico, known for making clever moves, KTR is leaving no stone unturned to turn Formula E Racing cases to his advantage.

Though KTR did not get any relief in Courts in Formula E Racing case, he is not showing any disappointment or fear. He is valiantly taking on ruling Congress, trying to present ACB case on him as vendetta politics by Revanth Reddy.

There is no doubt that BRS and Congress cadres are clear about their stance in Formula E Racing case. While BRS cadres see at as threatening tactic by Revanth Sarkar to suppress KTR’s voice, Congress cadres are eagerly waiting for KTR’s arrest.

However neutral observers are divided in this matter. It is these neutral segment of public, KTR is trying to win over, using Formula E Racing cases.

KTR has been unequivocally stating that Revanth Reddy Government is trying to arrest him only to divert attention from Congress Government’s failures. He has also been raising point, ‘how come bringing Formula E Race to Hyderabad, to spruce up city’s image a crime?’

Even before attending ED inquiry on Thursday, KT Rama Rao called his decision to bring Formula E Racing to Hyderabad as the most cherished one. He expressed pride for putting Hyderabad on international sporting stage and stressed that ‘Brand Hyderabad is paramount to him.

While KTR was posting this tweet, his supporters started gathering at ED office, Basheerbagh to protest, alleging that their leader was being hounded by investigating agencies, for raising people’s issues. Even BRS leaders across the state have been competing with each other to defend KTR and using the opportunity to prove their loyalty to their young boss.

Even if KTR gets arrested, it is expected to only boost his image further among BRS cadre and help in galvanizing his supporters. This will also help him in boosting his leadership surpassing Harish Rao in the party. With Revanth Reddy Government yet to fulfil its poll promises and struggling to get a strong hold on Telangana, KTR is leaving no stone unturned to turn Formula E Racing cases to his advantage.

Next Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot Previous Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
else

TRENDING

image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Latest

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Most Read

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event