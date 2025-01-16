x
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal 'Sehra'
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Movie News

Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been injured in an unfortunate incident during the early hours of this morning. He suffered six stabs as per the doctors and an immediate surgery was planned. The doctors have announced that the surgery has been completed and Saif Ali Khan is out of danger. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time” told the official statement of the team of Saif Ali Khan.

Read Also : Saif Ali Khan attacked with Knife, Hospitalized

His children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan visited Saif in the hospital sometime ago. Saif’s close friend and top director Siddharth Anand rushed to the hospital this morning. Kareena and other family members too are present at the Lilavati Hospital. On the other side, the cops are on a hunt for the culprits and the clues team is at the residence of Saif Ali Khan. Reports also said that a maid was injured during the incident. Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak has been spotted at the actor’s residence and he is investigating the matter.

Saif Ali Khan lives on the 12th floor of a residential community in Bandra and the cops are investigating how the accused reached his residence. All the mobile phones of the maids and other staff have been seized. Eight teams are formed to investigate the matter.

Next KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage Previous Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February
