Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been injured in an unfortunate incident during the early hours of this morning. He suffered six stabs as per the doctors and an immediate surgery was planned. The doctors have announced that the surgery has been completed and Saif Ali Khan is out of danger. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time” told the official statement of the team of Saif Ali Khan.

His children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan visited Saif in the hospital sometime ago. Saif’s close friend and top director Siddharth Anand rushed to the hospital this morning. Kareena and other family members too are present at the Lilavati Hospital. On the other side, the cops are on a hunt for the culprits and the clues team is at the residence of Saif Ali Khan. Reports also said that a maid was injured during the incident. Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak has been spotted at the actor’s residence and he is investigating the matter.

Saif Ali Khan lives on the 12th floor of a residential community in Bandra and the cops are investigating how the accused reached his residence. All the mobile phones of the maids and other staff have been seized. Eight teams are formed to investigate the matter.