Brahmaji’s Baapu Teaser: Amusing & Thrilling

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Brahmaji’s Baapu Teaser: Amusing & Thrilling

Comrade Film Factory’s Baapu starring Brahmaji has stirred up quite the buzz with its captivating first look poster. Directed by Daya, the film has its teaser released by Rashmika Mandanna.

The story revolves around a family facing a dire and morally complex situation, where the survival of its members hinges on the sacrifice of one person. This dark premise sets the tone for a tense narrative, with each family member attempting to kill Baapu. The contrast between the family’s emotional turmoil and the humor stemming from their predicament creates a compelling dynamic.

Brahmaji looked apt in the role of a middleclass farmer, while the teaser also introduced the characters of Sudhakar Reddy, Amani, Dhanya Balakrishna, Mani Aegurla, and Avasarala Srinivas. The cinematography is by Vasu Pendem, while the music is by RR Dhruvan.

Set to release on February 21st, Baapu generates excitement with the teaser.

