Home > Movie News

Dhanush wins Copyright Battle against Nayanthara

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Nayanthara vs dhanush controversy

After a public disagreement between actors Dhanush and Nayanthara, Dhanush felt relieved when the Madras High Court rejected Netflix India’s request to dismiss his copyright lawsuit against Nayanthara. Dhanush had sued Nayanthara and the makers of her Netflix documentary for using a clip from his film without his permission. It all started when Dhanush filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan for using a 3-second clip from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which Dhanush had produced. He claimed they used the clip in Nayanthara’s documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale” without seeking his approval. Before filing the lawsuit, Dhanush had warned Nayanthara, Vignesh, and the documentary makers to remove the clip within 24 hours, threatening to take legal action if they failed to do so. After Dhanush filed the lawsuit, Nayanthara wrote an open letter accusing him of demanding Rs 10 crore for the use of the 3-second clip.

“”I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner. It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster” told the letter penned by Nayanthara.

Next Brahmaji’s Baapu Teaser: Amusing & Thrilling Previous Yash to join Ramayana in March
