Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Yash to join Ramayana in March

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Yash to join Ramayana in March

Actor Yash in a previous interview confirmed his significant role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Moreover, he revealed that he will co-produce the movie. While speculations about filming continue online, it has been learned that the KGF star is getting ready to join the cast in March. Yash will start filming the movie in March. The KGF star was introduced to the project by Namit Malhotra while discussing other ideas. Interestingly, Yash was the first lead actor to officially announce his character in Ramayana. Although many photos and videos from the sets have circulated on social media, neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Sai Pallavi have confirmed their involvement in the project.

Yash is currently shooting for Toxic, a high voltage action entertainer that revolves around drug mafia. Geethu Mohandas is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Nayanthara will be seen in an important role and KVN Productions are the producers. Toxic was initially planned for summer release but it is now pushed further.

