Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Premistava Trailer: Thrilling Love Saga

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Premistava Trailer: Thrilling Love Saga

With just a couple of days left for its theatrical release, the makers of Premistava have unveiled its trailer. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film stars newcomer Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles.

The plot delves into the complex love story between Arjun and Diya, testing their bond as they face various emotional hurdles. As their romance reaches a breaking point, both characters are shown grappling with the fallout, dealing with heartache and personal turmoil.

True to Vishnu Varadhan’s style, Premistava balances romance with breathtaking action sequences. Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar played their parts efficiently. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast featuring Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Raja, Kalki Koechlin, and Shiv Panditt in significant roles.

The film produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators will be released in Telugu through Mythri Movie Distributors.

