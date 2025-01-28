Premistava Trailer: Thrilling Love Saga

With just a couple of days left for its theatrical release, the makers of Premistava have unveiled its trailer. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film stars newcomer Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles.

The plot delves into the complex love story between Arjun and Diya, testing their bond as they face various emotional hurdles. As their romance reaches a breaking point, both characters are shown grappling with the fallout, dealing with heartache and personal turmoil.

True to Vishnu Varadhan’s style, Premistava balances romance with breathtaking action sequences. Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar played their parts efficiently. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast featuring Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Raja, Kalki Koechlin, and Shiv Panditt in significant roles.

The film produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators will be released in Telugu through Mythri Movie Distributors.