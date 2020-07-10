Buggana meets Nirmala Sitharaman

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to press upon the central government for early release of pending funds to the state government.

Buggana urged the Union Finance Minister to release pending funds of the Polavaram project. Later taking to mediapersons, Buggana said he had appealed to Nirmala Sitharaman to resolve the issue of revenue deficit, release funds for completion of Polavaram project and seven backward districts and Ramayapatnam port.

“I made an appeal to the finance minister to set up a revolving fund for expediting the works of the Polavaram project. On the behalf of the government of Andhra Pradesh, I requested the finance minister to release funds for various projects, funds for the backward areas, development schemes under Bifurcation Act,” Buggana said. He also met minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the pending dues for the Polavaram project.

The state finance minister was accompanied by Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, irrigation special chief secretary Adityanath Das and finance Secretary Rawat.