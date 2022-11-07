Butta Bomma Teaser: Charming And Riveting

Advertisement

Viswasam fame Anika Surendran is debuting as an actress with the film Butta Bomma directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar and T Ramesh duo. Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas together are bankrolling this riveting romantic entertainer. Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie is unveiled.

Butta Bomma seems to be an extremely substantial movie that keeps you curious with an interesting story-telling. The movie is about this village belle Satya and the two guys in their life. While she falls for an auto driver Surya who is a very good human being, Arjun Das is an arrogant youngster who also fights with others. The teaser is charming, yet the same time is riveting.

Gopi Sundar scored the music, while the cinematography was handled by Vamsi Patchipulusu. Navin Nooli is the editor and Ganesh Ravuri wrote the dialogues.