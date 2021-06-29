Buzz: Akhil Akkineni and Mythri Movie Makers to team up?

Akkineni youngster Akhil Akkineni is confident on Most Eligible Bachelor which happens to be his next release. He signed Agent in the direction of Surendar Reddy and this big-budget project will start rolling from the mid of July. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will produce this stylish action entertainer and Agent will release next year. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid an advance for Akhil Akkineni long ago and the project is yet to materialize.

Veteran director Srinu Vaitla is now ready with a romantic entertainer that suits Akhil. Mythri Movie Makers shares a close bonding with Srinu Vaitla and the project may happen next year. Srinu Vaitla is ready with the script and he is expected to narrate the script to Akhil very soon. If all goes well, the film rolls and releases next year. Srinu Vaitla will commence the shoot of D and D from the last week of July that features Manchu Vishnu in the lead role. Akhil and Srinu Vaitla project may take off once they are done with their current projects.