Buzz: Amazon Prime paid a bomb for Pushpa Digital Rights

Allu Arjun starter Pushpa is having a dream run at the box-office and as per the prior commitments, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from tomorrow in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Amazon Prime acquired the digital streaming rights for the South Indian languages and they are said to have paid Rs 22 crores for the makers. This is huge for a South Indian film that had a theatrical release. The makers too closed the deal even before the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the team celebrated the success recently. Allu Arjun is on a break and he will commence the shoot of Pushpa 2 from March. Sukumar already commenced the pre-production work for the sequel. The expectations on Pushpa 2 will be huge and the film is expected to release in December 2022.