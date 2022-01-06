What’s behind Ganta’s sudden use of caste card?

Veteran politician and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is never known to play caste card. All through his career, he has not spoken about his caste and he always claimed support from all the communities. His victories too have come from constituencies that did not have Kapu domination. But, why is Ganta talking about his caste and is trying to play the caste card?

This question is baffling most political observers. Even when the Kapu reservation issue came up and Mudragada Padmanabham began his protest, Ganta steered clear of the agitation. On the Tuni train attack incident also, Ganta refused to side with the Kapus so much so that the Kapus had laid a siege to Ganta’s Hyderabad residence.

But, the very same Ganta is now talking of the Kapu community. He is saying that the next CM should be from the Kapu community and that despite being numerically strong, the Kapus never had proportional political representation. He has also been organizing meetings of the Kapu community leaders at various places. He has called for Kapu unity.

Sources say that Ganta has decided to become politically active again. Hence he has decided to use caste as the vehicle for his new political journey. Sources say that Ganta foresees new political alignments by mid-2022 and hence has decided to talk about Kapu factor. Both the TDP and the YSRCP are keenly watching his political moves. We may have to wait for some more time for Ganta to reveal his mind.