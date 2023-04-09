Buzz : AR Rahman for Ram Charan’s Next ?

The Oscar award winner and ace music director AR Rahman is on board for Ram Charan’s next film. Surprisingly, Shankar replaced AR Rahman for Game Changer with S Thaman. But Buchi Babu wanted AR Rahman for his sports drama. We have to wait for an official announcement and the versatile music director working for the film is going to make the project more precious.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. RC16 is going to be a pan-India film. Ram Charan is on holiday and will return and complete his shooting part for Shankar’s Game Changer. Mythri Movie Makers wish presenting this prestigious project and the film releases next year.