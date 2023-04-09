KTR challenges PM to name a better performer than Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a state that has performed better all-round than Telangana in the last 9 years.

A day after Modi addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad, Rama Rao took to Twitter to throw the challenge.

Listing out the achievements of Telangana, KTR said that despite all this the Prime minister had not a single word of appreciation.

The BRS leader alleged that the Prime Minister has refused to acknowledge a performing state for petty politics.

KTR claimed that Telangana had the highest per capita growth in India. It is the first state to provide drinking water to all homes.

He pointed out that Telangana completed the world’s largest lift irrigation project and has the best rural development model in India with 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus villages. Telangana is the second highest paddy producer in India and also the highest number of IT jobs creating state in India.

KTR claimed Telangana has the highest green cover growth of 7.7 per cent in India. It also won the second highest number of awards (26) for municipalities in India.

The minister for industry and information technology also pointed out that Telangana is among top 4 contributing states to Indian GDP. It is a top 3 ranked state in Ease of Doing Business.

He claimed that Telangana also has the best industrial policy in India. It is home to India’s largest textile park – Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP).

The state is also the vaccine hub of the world and has highest per capita power consumption in India. It is the second largest renewable energy producer in India.

Telangana has one of the lowest Debt – GSDP ratio in India. “Hyderabad is rated by Mercer the Best Indian city 5 years in a row: 2015-20,” he wrote.

The BRS leader stated that Telangana has lowest corruption in India as per latest survey of Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). The state also won many international accolades.