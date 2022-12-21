Buzz: Balakrishna to host Bigg Boss 7

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show ‘Unstoppable’ is the highest-rated show of the country. The second season is currently going on. Another veteran actor Nagarjuna has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past few seasons and there are speculations that the actor is no more interested to host the seventh season of Bigg Boss. He informed the same to the management of Disney Plus Hotstar recently. The makers are in the hunt for the right host to handle Bigg Boss 7. The makers have recently approached Nandamuri Balakrishna and the actor gave his nod.

NTR and Nani hosted Bigg Boss in the past before Nagarjuna stepped in. Balakrishna is expected to pocket the highest-ever remuneration for Bigg Boss 7. The other discussions are currently going on and an announcement is expected to be made soon. The venue too is expected to be shifted from Annapurna Studios. Balayya who made his mark with Unstoppable is expected to continue as a host on the small screen. He is currently shooting for a song for Veera Simha Reddy and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release.