Pic Talk: Mega heroes party together

All the Mega heroes of Telugu cinema have kept their hectic work schedules aside and celebrated pre-Christmas party last night. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaisshnav Tej and other actors have been present for the bash. Upasana, Niharika, Sneha Reddy, Sushmitha, Sreeja and their families are present for the grand bash. The click of all the Mega heroes together is now being circulated all over. Ram Charan is on a break and he is all set to resume the shoot of Shankar’s film from January. Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad currently.

Varun Tej wrapped up the latest schedule of Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller in London and is back to the city recently. Sai Tej and Vaisshnav Tej are busy with their respective films. With all the actors busy with their schedules during Christmas, they are said to have bonded together over a pre-Christmas party last night.