Nayanthara breaks the jinx for Connect

Nayanthara is the highest-paid South Indian beauty and the actress has several films lined up. Even after several restrictions and staying away from promoting her films, Nayanthara is in huge demand and has a mad rush of films. The actress never attended the promotions of her films. Several producers tried hard to convince this top actress but she had a strict no always. For Telugu films, Nayanthara was never present to promote even the biggies. For the first time, Nayanthara is participating in the promotions of her upcoming release Connect.

She recorded several interviews recently and they are currently aired on several channels. In one of her Telugu interviews, Nayanthara shared her experience of working with several Tollywood top actors. Connect is a horror thriller that is produced by her husband Vignesh Shivan. Ashwin Saravanan directed the film and Nayanthara, Satyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai played the lead roles. The film has a crisp runtime and the reports from the early premieres are quite positive. The film is releasing on December 22nd.