Buzz: Megastar focused on multi-starrers?

For the first time in his career, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are working together with Acharya and the film is planned for release soon. The film happens to be a proper Mega multi-starrer. Chiranjeevi will commence the shoot of Lucifer remake and there are talks that a young actor from Tollywood will be seen in a crucial role in this film which is tentatively titled God Father. The makers are considering several actors for the other prominent role. Chiranjeevi also signed an interesting film that will be directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby).

Chiranjeevi is speculated to play a dual role in the film which will roll soon. As per the update, the film is said to be a multi-starrer and the hunt for the other lead actor is on. Chiranjeevi and Bobby are discussing about the other lead actor for the film. All the recent films of Chiranjeevi are multi-starrers though he did not choose them to happen like that. Megastar is keen to work without breaks and complete his upcoming projects.