Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks for a Hindi Film?

A couple of months ago, Stylish Star Allu Arjun was spotted in the office of top Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There are speculations that Bunny will soon sign a straight Hindi film and the discussions are going on. Now, Tollywood youngster Naga Chaitanya is spotted at the office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the discussions about teaming up are going. Naga Chaitanya played an important role in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha and the film is gearing up for August 11th.

During his recent media interactions, when asked about doing films in Hindi, Naga Chaitanya said that he would take a call after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. He now had a formal meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is on a break and he will soon start the shoot of his next film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is a mass actioner and Naga Chaitanya essays the role of a cop. He is done with the shoot of a web series Dhootha and it streams on Amazon Prime soon.