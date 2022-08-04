Pic Talk: Rakul Preet ravishes in Red

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh is now completely focused on Bollywood after she is left with no offers in South. The actress is also dating actor turned producer Jackky Bhagnani who is busy with a bunch of Bollywood projects. The duo made their relationship official and they are expected to tie the knot soon. Rakul Preet also increased her glamour quotient and some of her recent clicks went viral. Rakul Preet ravished in a red mini dress with an overcoat showing off her curves. The sizzling pictures of Rakul Preet are trending now. She is done with the shoots of Mission Cinderella, Doctor G and Ayalaan that will release soon.

