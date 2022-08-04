Seven new judges sworn-in for AP high court

Seven judges were sworn-in for Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath to the seven new judges at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

As high court chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was unavailable as his mother expired recently, the Governor took the charge and administered the oath to the new judges.

The new judges included Justice Adusumilli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Justice Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Sagar, Justice Bandaru Shyam Sundar, Justice Utukuru Srinivas were sworn-in as judges of the high court, while Justice Boppana Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Justice Thallapragada Mallikharjuna Rao and Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana were sworn-in as additional judges.

With the appointment of seven new judges, the strength of the AP high court went up to 31 including the chief justice against its sanctioned strength of 37. Six more posts are vacant in the high court.

Meanwhile, Justice N V Ramana, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, had made more appointments to the high courts across the country during his 15-months tenure as the chief justice of India.