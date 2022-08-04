Dil Raju bends to the pressure of Tollywood Producers

Tollywood producers decided to head for a strike and all the film shoots are kept on hold. Dil Raju who is a key player and active member of the Guild continued the shoot of his Telugu and Tamil bilingual Vaarasudu. Dil Raju was trolled badly and he was targeted. Some of the Tollywood producers even questioned him directly and Dil Raju decided to put the shoot of Vaarasudu on hold. Dil Raju himself today revealed that the shoots of all the films came to a halt now.

There is also a discussion that the ongoing schedule of Vaarasudu in Vizag is completed and the next schedule is shifted to Chennai. Some of the pending episodes and interior episodes will be shot in Chennai. Tollywood producers have been meeting on a regular basis to discuss about the possible solutions for the issues and challenges faced by the producers. There is no clarity about when would the shoots resume and when would the strike end.