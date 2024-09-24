Buzz: Ram Charan’s big no for Shankar

Mega hero Ram Charan is teaming up with top filmmaker Shankar for Game Changer and the release is due for December this year. The shoot has been wrapped up after huge delays and Ram Charan is left in waiting mode for months because of Shankar who shifted his focus on Indian 2. Ram Charan allocated dates for Game Changer and he moved on to his next after the final portions of shoot had been wrapped up. Ram Charan also flew to Australia to get trained for his next and he returned back to Hyderabad recently. Shankar watched the final rush and he wanted to reshoot some of the episodes of Ram Charan. He asked the producer Dil Raju for the dates but Ram Charan was hell bent as he already slipped into the look of his next film.

It was a straight no from Ram Charan as he already wasted enough time for Game Changer. He is preparing for his next film to be directed by Buchi Babu and he is not ready to disrupt the schedules of his upcoming film to get back to the look of Game Changer. Ram Charan also was spotted with a beard and a bulky look during his recent airport appearance. With nothing much to do, Shankar and his team are going ahead with the content. Shankar is focused on the post-production work of Game Changer and the final edit cut is getting ready. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Thaman is scoring the music. The film is speculated to release on December 20th.