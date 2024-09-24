Actress Forgery Case: New Developments

The Vijayawada police are now re-examining a forgery case involving a Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani. Initially accused of forging documents to sell property belonging to YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, the actress has recently provided evidence suggesting her innocence.

The case, originally filed in February at Ibrahimpatnam police station, led to the arrest of the actress and her family members. However, new information has come to light, prompting a deeper investigation.

Key points in the ongoing investigation:

1. Document Discrepancies: The actress presented evidence showing that the allegedly forged document, dated 2018, contains her current address, which she only moved to recently.

2. Stamp Paper Purchase Date: Investigations reveal that the stamp paper used for the disputed document was purchased in November of last year, contradicting the 2018 date on the agreement.

3. Witness Statements: Police are re-examining statements from five out of six witnesses, exploring potential pressures or inconsistencies in their original testimonies.

4. CCTV Footage Request: The actress plans to request preservation of CCTV footage from Ibrahimpatnam Police Station and Vijayawada’s Command Control Center, covering her time in custody.

Meanwhile YSRCP Leader Kukkala Vidyasagar was arrested in Dehradun and is being brought to Vijayawada for questioning.

The actress is reportedly preparing to write to Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, seeking to secure this crucial CCTV evidence. This footage could potentially reveal important details about her interrogation and the conduct of the investigation.

AP police are now focused on uncovering the true masterminds behind this complex case of alleged forgery.

