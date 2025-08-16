Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Renowned actress Ramya Krishna has done several powerful roles after she was seen as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali franchise. The actress is selective and she is now essaying an important role in Allu Arjun’s next film. If the latest speculations are to be believed, the actress has given her nod and she will join the sets in the new schedule of the film. Atlee is the director and a couple of schedules of this interesting attempt are completed in Mumbai recently.

The new schedule of this VFX driven film will start from August 20th and Allu Arjun will join this schedule at a later date. Deepika Padukone is announced as the leading lady and Mrunal Thakur joined the sets and shot for some key sequences. Reports say that Jahnvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in other important roles in this untitled film. Made on a record budget, the film is one of the most awaited ones in the list of the audience. This is the first time Ramya Krishna is working with Allu Arjun and Atlee. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. The film releases in 2027.