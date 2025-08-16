x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Published on August 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Grabs 4 On IMDb Most Anticipated Films
image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Trending News Today
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy
image
Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Renowned actress Ramya Krishna has done several powerful roles after she was seen as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali franchise. The actress is selective and she is now essaying an important role in Allu Arjun’s next film. If the latest speculations are to be believed, the actress has given her nod and she will join the sets in the new schedule of the film. Atlee is the director and a couple of schedules of this interesting attempt are completed in Mumbai recently.

The new schedule of this VFX driven film will start from August 20th and Allu Arjun will join this schedule at a later date. Deepika Padukone is announced as the leading lady and Mrunal Thakur joined the sets and shot for some key sequences. Reports say that Jahnvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in other important roles in this untitled film. Made on a record budget, the film is one of the most awaited ones in the list of the audience. This is the first time Ramya Krishna is working with Allu Arjun and Atlee. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. The film releases in 2027.

Next Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy Previous Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin
else

TRENDING

image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Grabs 4 On IMDb Most Anticipated Films
image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy

Latest

image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Grabs 4 On IMDb Most Anticipated Films
image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Trending News Today
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy
image
Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Most Read

image
Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50-Year Cinematic Journey
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look