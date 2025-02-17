x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Rashmika in Ram Charan's Film?

Published on February 17, 2025

Buzz: Rashmika in Ram Charan’s Film?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush and she scored back-to-back hits recently. The actress is rushed with offers and her portrayal as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule is well received across the nation. As per the ongoing buzz, Sukumar is keen to repeat Rashmika as the leading lady in his next directorial. Ram Charan will play the lead role in this film which will roll next year. Though the talks are in the initial stages, Sukumar is keen to rope in Rashmika for the heroine’s role.

Impressed with her performance and dedication, Rashmika may be seen as the leading lady. She also never worked with Ram Charan and Sukumar feels that Rashmika would be the right choice. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film and more announcements will be made soon. Sukumar is currently working on multiple projects for Sukumar Writings and he will take a long break to direct his next. For now, Ram Charan is working with Buchi Babu in a sports drama and it will be co-produced by Sukumar. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and the film hits the screens soon.

