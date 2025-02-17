Exclusive: Nani – Cibi Chakaravarthi – Mythri Movie Makers

Natural Star Nani is busy with the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is announced for May 1st release across the globe. He announced ‘The Paradise’ to be directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and the shoot of the film was delayed. He also has Sujeeth’s film but the talented director is occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s OG that is in the final stages of shoot. The talented actor who prefers to work without breaks has decided to pick up one more project and go ahead.

Cibi Chakaravarthi known for directing Siva Karthikeyan’s Don has narrated a plot to Nani long ago. The project is now finalized and it is all set to roll. With the delay in his upcoming projects, Nani decided to go ahead with Cibi Chakaravarthi’s film. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is on board to produce the film. The agreements have been completed and the pre-production work is going on. The cast and crew are being finalized and the shoot commences in May. The film is aimed for a December release this year. An official announcement is awaited.