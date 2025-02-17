x
Home > Movie News

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a Hollywood Thriller?

Published on February 17, 2025

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a Hollywood Thriller?

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are now all set to share the screen together in a Hollywood thriller. They have traveled to Saudi Arabia to film their cameo roles for this international project. The shooting has commenced at the newly launched AlUla Studios and is expected to continue until February 19th. Khan and Dutt will have pivotal sequences in the American thriller, although the project’s title remains confidential due to strict non-disclosure agreements. It is reported that the film aims to appeal to a global audience and they are locked considering their global reach. Salman Khan’s team arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to begin the three-day shoot. Khan and Dutt have previously worked together in several Bollywood films.

Last year, the two artists came together again for a track called Old Money by Indo-Canadian rapper Dhillon, blending nostalgic Bollywood sounds with contemporary Punjabi rhythms. Salman will next be seen in Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Pratiek Babbar as the antagonist and Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi in other key roles. Sanjay Dutt has several projects in the pipeline such as Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and a sequel to Son Of Sardar.

