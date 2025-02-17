x
Home > Politics

BJP Tops National Political Party Income Chart for 2023-24

Published on February 17, 2025

BJP Tops National Political Party Income Chart for 2023-24

BJP Tops National Political Party Income Chart for 2023-24

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the national political party with the highest income in India. According to a report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), BJP earned a massive Rs 4,340.47 crore during the 2023-24 financial year. This represents 74.57% of the total income earned by all six national parties combined. Interestingly, BJP spent only 50.96% (Rs 2,211.69 crore) of its total income.

The Congress party secured the second position with an income of Rs 1,225.12 crore during the same period. Unlike BJP, Congress spent a higher percentage of its funds – 83.69% (Rs 1,025.25 crore). The Aam Aadmi Party also reported significant financial activity.

Electoral bonds constituted the major source of donations for national parties in 2023-24. Through this route, BJP received Rs 1,685.63 crore, Congress got Rs 828.36 crore, and Aam Aadmi Party collected Rs 10.15 crore. Combined, these three parties received donations worth Rs 2,524.13 crore via electoral bonds, representing 43.36% of their total income. However, the Supreme Court halted this funding mechanism with a landmark judgment in May 2024.

The State Bank of India responded to an RTI application filed by ADR, revealing that political parties converted electoral bonds worth Rs 4,507.56 crore into cash during 2023-24. National parties withdrew the highest amount – Rs 2,524.13 crore (55.99%).

Congress spent Rs 619.67 crore on administrative affairs and Rs 340.70 crore on general expenses. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) allocated Rs 56.29 crore for party administration and general expenses, while spending Rs 47.57 crore on employees.

