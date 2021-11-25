Buzz: Samantha to replace Pooja Hegde?

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is busy with several projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The actress is roped in to romance Mahesh Babu in Trivikram’s upcoming movie that will commence shoot soon. The shoot of the film was pushed to next year after there is a delay in the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The latest update says that Pooja Hegde walked out of the project after she could not accommodate the dates for the film.

There are talks that Samantha will be playing the lead role in the film and the makers will make an official announcement soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this film and the pooja ceremony will take place early next year. The shoot of this untitled film starts in March and Thaman is the music composer. Trivikram is done with the scriptwork and he is waiting for the arrival of Mahesh Babu.