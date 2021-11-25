SS Rajamouli reveals the promotional plans of RRR

RRR happens to be the most awaited film and the next single Janani from the film will be out tomorrow. Special screenings of the song are held across the major cities in PVR multiplexes. SS Rajamouli and the film’s producer DVV Danayya attended the screening in Hyderabad. During his media interaction, Rajamouli said that some aggressive set of promotions are planned for the film in the month of December. The trailer of RRR will be released on December 3rd.

“Multiple pre-release events of RRR are planned in various cities. The entire team of RRR will interact with the media and will participate in the Q&A session. Several other events are planned and the promotional activities will be huge. The trailer will be out in the first week of December” told Rajamouli. The film is hitting the screens on January 7th across the globe. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are the lead actors in RRR which is a pre-independence action drama.