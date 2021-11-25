TMC gets another ex-CM into its fold

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is fast emerging as the to-go person for all the anti-BJP and anti-Modi leaders across the country. She is literally displacing the Congress in emerging as the face of anti-BJP resistance. Even the dissidents in the Congress are flocking to her.

After netting disgruntled opposition in Tripura and winning over several leaders, including former CM Luizinho Faleiro, in Goa, the Trinamool Congress has trained its guns on Meghalaya. In a significant move, Meghalaya former CM and Congress leader Mukul Sangma and 11 other MLAs have joined the TMC on Wednesday. With this the total strength of the Congress Party in Meghalaya Assembly has come down from 17 to 5. Trinamool today is the main opposition in Meghalaya assembly.

With this, the Trinamool Congress has two former CMs in its fold. Faleiro is the former CM of Goa, which is going to polls early next year, and Mukul Sangma is former CM of Meghalaya.

Mukul Sangma was upset at party not consulting him while appointing the Congress whip. So, he rebelled against the high command. The TMC got in touch with him and invited him into the party.