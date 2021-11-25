Sonu Sood helping Shiva Shankar Master

Ace dance choreographer Shiva Shankar Master is battling for life after he is tested positive for coronavirus. Shiva Shankar Master is being treated in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals and his family members are struggling to pool out the funds as the treatment is expensive. Actor Sonu Sood responded to a post on social media and he promised to take care of the medical expenses of Shiva Shankar Master. He worked for more than 800 films in his career in ten languages and the 72-year-old dance choreographer received National Award for his composition for the Dheera Dheera in Maghadheera. Wishing Shiva Shankar Master a speedy recovery.

